Putin arrives at Great Hall of the People in Beijing for Russia-China talks

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, a TASS correspondent reported.

The venue is expected to host a Russia-China meeting involving key officials, talks between the two countries’ delegations, and Putin’s meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met the Russian leader outside the building, with the guard of honor lined up. Putin arrived in his Aurus car. The two leaders shook hands and jointly greeted first the Chinese delegation, and then the Russian one. A delegation of 39 people is accompanying Putin on the visit.

Putin and Xi then stepped onto a canopied platform to watch a military band of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army play both countries’ national anthems and other musical pieces.

After the 15-minute welcoming ceremony, the two leaders entered the Great Hall of the People and posed for an official photo in the Hebei Hall.