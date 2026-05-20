Russia-US dialogue could continue at APEC forum in China — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian-US dialogue could be continued on the sidelines of the APEC summit scheduled for November 18-19 in China’s Shenzhen, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev told Izvestia.

"The platform is more than relevant for building a pragmatic dialogue between such major economies as Russia, China, and the United States. What is needed is political will and readiness for an equal dialogue without a hidden agenda," the diplomat said.

"China, as the forum’s chair, has already set the goal of building a community of shared prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region based on the principles of openness, innovation, and cooperation. It is important that all forum members embrace this positive momentum, including the Americans," Berdyev added.