Trade turnover between Georgia, Russia up 12% in January-April

TBILISI, May 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia amounted to over $965 mln in January-April 2026, which is 12% higher than in the same period last year, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share in the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 11.9% in the reporting period. Georgian exports to Russia amounted to around $200 mln (up by 5.2% in annual terms), while imports were worth over $766 mln (up by 14%).

Turkey was Georgia’s biggest trade partner in the period, with mutual trade turnover exceeding $1 bln (up by 18% compared with the same period in 2025). China ranked third, with trade turnover surpassing $933 mln (up by 45%), followed by the United States (over $630 mln), Azerbaijan (more than $451 mln), and Germany (over $371 mln).