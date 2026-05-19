US may withdraw several hundred more troops from Europe — NATO commander

BRUSSELS, May 19. /TASS/. In addition to the 5,000 US troops being withdrawn from Germany, the United States may remove several hundred more servicemen from Europe, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich said at a press conference following a meeting of the chiefs of staff of North Atlantic Alliance countries.

He confirmed that the total number of troops being withdrawn from Germany will be 5,000. According to him, several hundred additional servicemen may also be pulled out. Grynkewich assured, however, that this would not affect NATO’s defense plans.

He did not answer a question on whether further announcements regarding US troop withdrawals from Europe should be expected in the near future, noting that he did not want to preempt political statements from Washington.