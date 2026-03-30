Aluminum price on LME up over 6.3% following Iran’s strikes on UAE plants

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The price of aluminum futures for delivery in June 2026 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) has grown by more than 6.3%, having risen to $3,492 per ton for the first time since March 16, 2026, according to trading data.

As of 3:01 a.m. Moscow time (12:01 a.m. GMT), at the beginning of the trading week, the price of aluminum futures was up by 6.32% at $3,492 per ton. As of 11:28 a.m. Moscow time (8:28 a.m. GMT), the aluminum price was up by 4.84% at $3,443,5 per ton.

On Sunday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of the Iranian Armed Forces) reported that it had struck two aluminum facilities in the UAE and Bahrain linked to the US defense industry, in the past 24 hours. According to a statement cited by the Fars news agency, the Emirates Global Aluminum facility in the UAE and the Aluminum Bahrain (Alba) facility in Bahrain were hit by missiles and drones. Emirates Global Aluminum reported that its Abu Dhabi facility sustained significant damage as a result of Iran’s missile and drone attack, with five employees injured.