Ukraine’s army must be main guarantee of peace, not outside support — US State Department

WASHINGTON, May 14. /TASS/. The United States believes that Ukraine’s Armed Forces, rather than external support, should guarantee peace in the country, according to Christopher Smith, deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian affairs at the US State Department.

"The most important deterrent capability necessary, or the primary deterrent capability, is a strong, well armed, technologically advanced Ukrainian military," he said at a hearing of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, commenting on prospects for creating a Western "coalition of the willing" for Ukraine. "However, as you know, negotiations have been going on with allied partners and the Ukrainians about some type of reassurance effort to support a lasting peace," Smith noted. "But again, as I mentioned earlier, about the negotiations, given the fact that these talks are ongoing, I'm hesitant to speculate on any of the details," he added.

Russia has repeatedly warned Western countries that any foreign military contingents deployed in Ukraine would be regarded by Moscow as legitimate targets. Russian officials have also emphasized that the idea of stationing Western troops on Ukrainian territory is unacceptable.