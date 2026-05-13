Ukrainian Border Guard confirms reopening all checkpoints on border with Slovakia

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. All checkpoints on the border between Ukraine and Slovakia have resumed normal operations, Ukrainian Border Guard Service spokesman Andrey Demchenko said.

Earlier, the Slovak television channel Markiza also reported that the border crossings had reopened.

"At this time, all border crossing operations at all checkpoints in Transcarpathia are proceeding in accordance with established procedures," the Ukrinform news agency quoted Demchenko as saying.

Earlier, long lines of cars and people formed in Transcarpathia near the Slovak border after the checkpoints had been temporarily closed for security reasons.