Beirut accuses Iran of violating Lebanon’s sovereignty in complaint to UNSC

BEIRUT, May 13. /TASS/. The Lebanese Foreign Ministry has filed a complaint with the United Nations Security Council accusing Iran of interfering in the country’s internal affairs and dragging Lebanon into a conflict with Israel against the will of its constitutional institutions, Lebanese Ambassador to the United Nations Ahmed Arafa told the MTV television channel.

"In accordance with international law, Lebanon demands that Iran be held accountable for its actions, which run counter to Lebanese interests and have led to a devastating war with catastrophic consequences," the diplomat said.

According to Arafa, the complaint accuses Iranian bodies, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, of conducting illegal activities and disregarding decisions made by the Lebanese government.

"Thousands of people have been killed and injured in Lebanon, more than a million citizens have been forced to flee their homes, unprecedented material damage has been inflicted, and Israel has occupied part of Lebanese territory, establishing security zones there," he stated.

According to MTV, the complaint also claims that Iran ignored the Lebanese government’s decision to expel Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad Reza Sheibani, who was declared persona non grata. The report says he failed to comply with the authorities’ demand to leave the country by March 29, which Beirut considers a violation of the Vienna Convention.

The television channel noted that Beirut’s move is aimed at strengthening Lebanon’s international standing as the country seeks to restore full sovereignty over security-related decisions.