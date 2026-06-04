Israeli attacks kill 3,526 Lebanese citizens since tensions escalated — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, June 4. /TASS/. At least ten people were killed and 59 others were injured in the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon, the country’s Health Ministry reported.

"The total number of fatalities since tensions escalated on March 2 has reached 3,526, with 10,733 injured," the statement posted on the ministry’s X page noted.

Despite the declared ceasefire, Israeli jets and drones continue to attack populated areas in the Nabatieh Governorate. According to the ministry, the number of casualties and injured may rise.