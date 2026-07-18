AfD leader calls for ending aid to Kiev, opposes Ukraine's accession to EU, NATO

BERLIN, July 18. /TASS/. Alice Weidel, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), has voiced strong opposition to continued German aid to Ukraine, including military support, and has condemned Ukraine’s aspirations to join the European Union and NATO as unacceptable.

During a campaign event in Magdeburg, Weidel emphasized the importance of diplomacy over confrontation. "We need diplomacy between the West and the East," she stated. "As part of the government, we, the AfD, will work tirelessly to ensure peace in Ukraine and advocate for meaningful peace talks. It’s time to put an end to this senseless loss of life." She reiterated the party’s stance of non-alignment, asserting that the AfD opposes taking sides in the conflict.

"To that end, we will halt all aid to Ukraine - no more taxpayer money, no more weapons, and no more German soldiers involved," Weidel declared. "Furthermore, Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO is entirely unacceptable to us."

Despite these firm positions, Weidel also highlighted the party’s desire for diplomatic engagement with all major powers. "We aim to negotiate with Russia, the United States, and China - these are our key trading partners. Such dialogue is normal and necessary," she explained. "Unfortunately, the current government refuses to pursue this path and is instead doing the opposite. Frankly, we can't expect much from them anymore."

Ukraine has held candidate status for EU membership since summer 2022. The future of EU enlargement remains a delicate matter, with member states cautious about expanding further due to fears of division over key political issues.