Twenty-five people injured in Ukrainian attack on warehouse in Russia’s Tambov Region

TAMBOV, July 18. /TASS/. As many as 25 people were injured in a Ukrainian drone strike on a warehouse operated by the Wildberries e-commerce company in Russia’s central Tambov Region, Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov said.

"According to the latest reports, the enemy drone strike on a Wildberries warehouse in Kotovsk in the earlier hours of July 18 left 25 people injured," he wrote on the Max social media platform.

The governor said earlier that the attack had killed seven night shift workers.

"One can state with confidence that it was a deliberate act of terrorism against civilians," Pervyshov added.