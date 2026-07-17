Wounded soldiers receive medical care during 'golden hour' — deputy defense minister

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. During a meeting of the Defense Ministry’s board, Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivileva emphasized that servicemen wounded in the special military operation receive essential medical treatment within the critical "golden hour."

Tsivileva highlighted that one of the primary objectives outlined during the December 2025 meeting of the ministry’s board is to reduce the time required to evacuate the injured to military hospitals and to enhance the quality of first aid provided directly on the frontline.

She noted that a comprehensive medical care system has now been established, ensuring that a serviceman wounded at the engagement line receives prompt and necessary treatment. This includes immediate care during the crucial golden hour and continued support during the first 24 hours.