Rosneft plans to launch first phase of Vostok Oil port in September

BOLSHOY KAMEN /Primorsky Region/, June 19. /TASS/. The first phase of the Sever Bay port, part of the Vostok Oil project, is scheduled to be commissioned in September, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said.

"After completing our work here in Vladivostok, I plan to visit the Vostok Oil project, where we will finalize tie-in operations on the oil pipeline. We expect that in September we will be able to report the commissioning of the first phase of the port at Sever Bay," he said.

According to Sechin, construction of the 790-km oil pipeline is nearing completion.

Vostok Oil, Rosneft's flagship project located on the Taimyr Peninsula, comprises 52 license blocks in northern Krasnoyarsk Region and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area. These blocks contain 13 oil and gas fields, including both producing fields from the Vankor cluster and new deposits.