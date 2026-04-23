Russia showcases over 400 military products at DSA exhibition in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23. /TASS/. Russia presented the main reconnaissance unmanned systems and loitering munitions of the Russian Armed Forces at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international exhibition of arms and military equipment in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with a total of over 400 military products, including 39 prototypes, on display, a TASS correspondent reports.

The DSA exhibition, which took place from April 20-23 at the Malaysia International Exhibition Centre, is one of the top 10 largest defense exhibitions in the world, covering solutions for the ground forces, aircraft, coast guard, and military products. The joint Russian exhibit of the arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) focused on unmanned systems. All of the products on display are currently deployed in the special military operation zone in Ukraine and have extensive combat experience.

In total, Russia showcased over 400 military products in Kuala Lumpur, including 39 prototypes. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited the Russian booth on the opening day of the exhibition. Furthermore, on the sidelines of the exhibition, representatives of Russian participating companies held a series of meetings and negotiations with delegations from Malaysian defense industry agencies and enterprises, as well as other DSA participating countries.

Return of Lancet

The booth of the Russian company ZALA, manufacturer of the world-renowned Lancet-E reconnaissance and strike system, attracted particular interest from visitors. This system is used daily in the special military operation zone and has demonstrated its exceptional effectiveness. A system with valid export permits was demonstrated in Kuala Lumpur. It comprises the Z-16E reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), as well as Izdeliye 52E and Izdeliye 51E loitering munitions.

As ZALA previously stated, the system has already attracted the attention of Malaysian security agencies. While the Lancet was being demonstrated for the first time at this exhibition, Malaysians are already familiar with the Russian strike system, which was unveiled a year earlier at the LIMA 2025 air show. ZALA emphasized that the export version of the reconnaissance and strike system is a ready-made tactical solution for customers in Southeast Asia, capable of effectively protecting maritime borders and critical infrastructure from asymmetric threats without the need for expensive aircraft or ships.

Rus-PE premiere in Malaysia

The Kalashnikov Group’s latest product, the Rus-PE portable reconnaissance and strike system with a guided munition, was shown for the first time at the exhibition. The international premiere of the system took place in February 2026 at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Its unique feature is that it can be carried and operated by a single person. The Rus-PE is capable of engaging any type of targets, from personnel to armored vehicles.

Also in Malaysia, the Russian arms manufacturer showcased the highly effective Kub-2E guided loitering munition, a versatile weapon for engaging targets. Kalashnikov has repeatedly noted that the system’s thermobaric warhead has proven itself a reliable weapon for destroying personnel and armored vehicles. The Kub-E guided munition was also demonstrated in Kuala Lumpur. The Skat 350M multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicle attracted much attention from exhibition guests. The UAV is one of the most sought-after aerial reconnaissance systems of the Russian Armed Forces in the special military operation zone. The UAV's systems, components, and software are continuously being upgraded and improved based on the experience gained by Russian service members on the front lines.

Orlan-10E and anti-drone Systems

The Special Technology Center (STC) booth attracted major interest at the DSA. The St. Petersburg-based company is the manufacturer of the renowned Orlan-10 and Orlan-30 reconnaissance UAVs, the Russian Army’s primary aerial reconnaissance systems since the Syrian campaign. In Kuala Lumpur, STC displayed only the Orlan-10E in its original form, featuring a sea eagle spray printing image. The Russian manufacturer also brought the Silok and RB-504A-E counter-drone systems to Kuala Lumpur. As an STC spokesperson previously told TASS, the systems combine cutting-edge counter-drone solutions and are generating significant interest among potential foreign customers.

In addition, the St. Petersburg manufacturer showcased the Filin-I, FPV Hunter, Steppe, and other advanced special-purpose aircraft in Malaysia.

Su-57E for Russia’s reliable partners

The Su-57E, an advanced fifth-generation multirole fighter developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau (part of the United Aircraft Corporation, part of Rostec), was a key exhibit at the Russian display at the DSA exhibition. The aircraft was presented in Kuala Lumpur as a mockup, but consistently attracted considerable attention from visitors. Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev emphasized before the start of the DSA exhibition that the fighter is ready to be supplied "only to Russia’s reliable partners."

The aircraft has extensive combat experience, including the use of long-range air-to-air and air-to-surface guided missiles against modern enemy air defense and electronic warfare systems. Rosoboronexport calls the Su-57E an excellent option for the modernization and development of the Royal Malaysian Air Force, considering its unification of several systems and weapons with the existing Su-30MKM fleet. The company noted that international interest in the latest Russian fighter jet remains strong, and the list of customers for the aircraft continues to grow.

Small arms, other weapons

In Kuala Lumpur, Russia also showcased small arms - the 9mm Lebedev pistol, the PPK-20 submachine gun, the latest line of Kalashnikov assault rifles, including the AK-15, AK-19, and AK-308, the RPL-20 belt-fed light machine gun, and the Chukavin SVCh sniper rifle. In addition, various Russian equipment for special operations forces was on display in Malaysia.

The international premiere of the Russian solution for countering modern cyberattacks, Angara ECHO, was also on display.

Finally, the Russian exhibit included various inspection and screening systems and security equipment for transport hubs, crowded areas, and protected facilities. The exhibits include portable detectors of explosives, drugs, and dangerous chemical and biological agents.