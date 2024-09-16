Russian forces foil three Ukrainian rotations in Zaporozhye Region — official

MELITOPOL, September 16. /TASS/. Russian military has disrupted three rotations of the Ukrainian armed forces personnel in the Orekhov direction near Malaya Tokmachka of the Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of Russia’s Civic Chamber commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans, told TASS.

"The enemy made three attempts to rotate forces in the Orekhov direction near Malaya Tokmachka. All of them were disrupted. Ukraine lost dozens of soldiers each time, particularly from the 108th Territorial Defense Brigade from Dnepropetrovsk (the former name of Dnepr - TASS). Our troops targeted Ukrainian servicemen during the rotations using UAVs and artillery," Rogov said.

He specified that rotations of Ukrainian units had been disrupted over the past two days.