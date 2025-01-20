Russia open to communication with US over Ukraine conflict — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, January 20. /TASS/. Russia is open to communication with the incoming US administration about the Ukrainian conflict, and sees elimination of the root causes of the crisis as the priority, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the country’s Security Council.

"We are also open to dialogue with the new US administration about the Ukrainian conflict. The most important thing there is to eliminate the root causes of the crisis, which we have talked about many times. This is the most essential thing," he said.

According to Putin, Moscow has taken note of statements by Trump and his team about the desire to reinstate communication and the need to make every effort to avert World War III.

Trump repeatedly said on his campaign trail that, if he won the election, he would settle the Ukrainian conflict within 24 hours. The incoming president reiterated a few hours back that he would put an end to the conflict in Ukraine, stop the chaos in the Middle East and prevent World War III.