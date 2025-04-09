Trump says hopes to meet with Putin ‘at some point’

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he hopes to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, "at some point."

"At some point," he told reporters when asked whether he planned to meet with the Russian leader in Saudi Arabia. "We'll have to see. I mean, we have to get there right now. We got to get there."

His visit to Saudi Arabia is scheduled for May.

In this context, he touched upon the topic of the conflict in Ukraine, regretting that hostilities are claiming numerous lives and calling for their cessation. "We got to get there fast," he emphasized.

"I want to see Russia and Ukraine make a deal. They got to make a deal. <…> I hope we're going to make a deal with Russia and Ukraine," he added.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Putin supports the idea of a ceasefire in Ukraine but some concerns that are now unresolved have to be addressed first.