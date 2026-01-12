US weighs possibility of cyberattack against Iran — Telegraph

LONDON, January 12. /TASS/. The United States is considering the possibility of launching a cyberattack against Iran amid ongoing protests in the country, The Daily Telegraph reported.

According to the publication, the US leader has been presented with a range of options involving the use of force. However, the article states that US officials have warned Trump that it is too early to resort to such measures.

The Daily Telegraph noted that Washington could employ secret cyber weapons against Iran, with military and civilian facilities potentially being the targets.

Previously, Donald Trump told reporters that the US is seriously considering some kind of response to events in Iran, including the use of force. He also said he was ready to support those involved in the unrest in Iran.

On December 29, 2025, merchants began protesting in Tehran over a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial. On December 30, university students joined the unrest, which engulfed the majority of major cities. The protests peaked on the night of January 8, when at least 13 civilians, including a three-year-old child, were killed as a result of rioters’ actions. The authorities also announced the death of 38 law enforcement officers.