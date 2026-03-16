PARIS, March 16. /TASS/. Leader of the French party The Patriots Florian Philippot has praised Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, who called for dialogue with Russia, and urged Paris to follow his example.

"Bravo to the prime minister of Belgium, who made a truly sensible statement! All the Europhiles will jump on him, but he is saying exactly what needs to be said!" the politician wrote on X. "France should do the same, engage in dialogue and trade with Russia without obstacles, and get rid of the EU, which is leading it to catastrophe," he added.

On March 14, the Belgian prime minister, in an interview with the Echo newspaper, acknowledged that the EU is unable to "strangle" Russia without US support, further advocating the need to make a deal with Moscow. In this context, he called on EU countries to give Brussels a mandate to negotiate with Russia.