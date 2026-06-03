Magyar believes EU will return to Russian energy supplies, lift sanctions in future

BERLIN, June 3. /TASS/. Europe should maintain pragmatic relations with Russia after the conflict in Ukraine ends, geography cannot be changed, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said in an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"In my opinion, when the war ends, Europe will partially return to using Russian energy resources and lift sanctions. After all, the competitiveness of all of Europe is at stake, and no one is interested in a new economic and political cold war emerging if peace is achieved. For that to happen, of course, the war [in Ukraine] must end," Magyar said.

According to him, "the truth is that geography cannot be changed."

"We must accept this. Therefore, we should maintain pragmatic relations with Russia when the war against Ukraine ends," the new Hungarian prime minister said.