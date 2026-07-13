Zelensky submits to parliament bills extending martial law, mobilization campaign

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has submitted to parliament bills on extending martial law and the mobilization campaign in Ukraine for 90 more days starting August 2, according to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) website.

The bills will be considered by the Rada’s relevant committee before being put forward for parliamentary voting.

Martial law and general mobilization were declared in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. This will be their 20th extension. Neither presidential nor parliamentary nor local elections have been held in Ukraine amid martial law, although Zelensky’s office term expired on May 20, 2024.