Pentagon chief denies depletion of stocks of key munitions in US armed forces

WASHINGTON, August 5. /TASS/. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth denies the depletion of stocks of key munitions in the US armed forces.

"That banner is not true," Hegseth wrote on social network X, commenting on data from CNN. Earlier, CNN reported, citing sources, that stocks of key Pentagon munitions have declined to dangerously low levels, and US military commanders are seriously concerned about the state of the arsenals. According to the television channel, the main reason for the depletion of air defense stocks was the war with Iran. According to sources, the United States has expended nearly 80% of its THAAD interceptors compared to pre-war levels, as well as about half of its Patriot missile stocks.

As the Associated Press reported in late July, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine directly informed US President Donald Trump that the current state of missile stocks limits Washington's capabilities for further escalation against Tehran. Earlier, Trump denied reports that a shortage of ammunition, including air defense missiles, was one of the reasons for refusing to resume full-scale combat operations against Iran.