Putin’s call with Johnson may turn out to be short due to London’s position - ambassador

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. A telephone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson may turn out to be very short if the British side’s position is non-constructive, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said on Tuesday.

"There is principled understanding that the conversation will take place. I hope it will be held because we really need to speak, <…> but what about? Indeed, it should be understood that if Great Britain speaks from the positions it is looking at now - solidarity, intimidation, speculations about consequences - such a conversation will be not be long, I should day," he said in an interview with the Solovyov Live YouTube channel.

"We must speak about the architecture of European security. We must speak about the principles [of security], the British side has somewhat forgotten," Kelin noted. "We must return to these things and maintain a constructive conversation not about how to deteriorate but about how to improve the situation and ensure that security is equal for all and acceptable for Russia."

Johnson said after talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev earlier on Tuesday that he hopes to have a telephone conversation with Putin on Wednesday.