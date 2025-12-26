Trump threatens Democrats with "last Christmas" in light of Epstein case

WASHINGTON, December 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has threatened members of the Democratic Party, stating that the current Christmas might be their last one in light of the publication of files related to the case of US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of child molestation.

"Now the same losers are at it again, only this time so many of their friends, mostly innocent, will be badly hurt and reputationally tarnished. But sadly, that’s the way it is in the World of Corrupt Democrat Politics!!! Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas!" he wrote on his page on the Truth Social network.

The US leader also noted that Democrats will "have a lot of explaining to do" when their involvement in the Epstein scandal becomes known, and that claims about Trump's participation in the financier's crimes will turn out to be false.

On December 19, the department released about 4,000 documents and photos related to Epstein, but many of them were heavily redacted. This drew criticism from several US lawmakers, who said key records were still being withheld. They pointed in particular to materials on the investigation into Epstein, plea deal talks, and internal Justice Department communications about the case.

Epstein was detained by New York State law enforcement on July 6, 2019. The prosecutor’s office said there was evidence that in 2002-2005 he brought dozens of underage girls to his Manhattan home, the youngest of whom was 14. Epstein’s friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials not only from the United States, but from many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs, and show business stars. Criminal proceedings against the financier in the United States were terminated after he took his own life in a prison cell in August 2019.