MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have exposed an organized criminal group consisting of members of the Verkhovna Rada, the bureaus reported on Telegram.

"NABU and SAPO, as a result of an undercover operation, have exposed an organized criminal group that included current Ukrainian members of parliament," the message stated. "According to the investigation, members of the group systematically received unlawful benefits for voting in the Verkhovna Rada."

The agencies promised to disclose details later.

Verkhovna Rada MP Alexey Goncharenko (listed by Russia as a terrorist and extremist) reported earlier that NABU officers had entered the government quarter in Kiev, adding that "in the coming days, anti-corruption agencies may charge several deputies from the Servant of the People party suspected of receiving informal payments from a slush fund.".