Trump says he expects to speak with Putin soon

WASHINGTON, December 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump told Politico in an interview that he expects to speak with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, soon, expressing a hope that their conversation will "go good."

The US leader also said he expects to hold a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky this weekend.

"I think it’s going to go good with him (Zelensky - TASS). I think it’s going to go good with [Vladimir] Putin," Trump shared, adding that he expects to speak with the Russian leader "soon, as much as I want."

Earlier on Friday, Zelensky said he expected to discuss territory, including a potential withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbass and the use of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), at a meeting with Trump in Florida on December 28.