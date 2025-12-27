Gazprom highlights challenges with gas supplies in the Baltics

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Gazprom has drawn attention to difficulties with gas supplies in the Baltic states, where the region’s only underground gas storage (UGS) facility has already been depleted by half.

"The situation in the Baltics is extremely difficult. The Incukalns UGS, the only gas storage facility in the region, has already been depleted by more than half. As of December 25, the fill level of the Incukalns UGS had fallen to 49.5%. During the previous heating season, this level was reached only in mid-February," Gazprom said in a statement.

The company also noted that at the start of the withdrawal season, the Incukalns UGS was filled to just 61%.

"There are still two winter months ahead, and gas withdrawals in the Baltics may continue through much of the spring. In the previous withdrawal season, for example, withdrawals lasted until mid-April. An insufficient volume of gas in UGS facilities could become a serious problem for ensuring reliable gas supplies to consumers during cold periods," the Russian holding emphasized.