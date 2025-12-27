Trump-Zelensky meeting unlikely to achieve breakthrough in Kiev's favor — German expert

BERLIN, December 27. /TASS/. German security expert Peter Neumann has expressed skepticism regarding the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Florida, suggesting it is unlikely to produce a "breakthrough that would be in Ukraine's interests." Neumann pointed out that Trump does not perceive Zelensky as an equal partner. "For him, Ukraine is merely an obstacle to normalizing relations with Russia - Trump’s true geopolitical objective," Neumann told the newspaper Bild. Consequently, he doubts that the planned encounter in the United States will result in a significant breakthrough favoring Ukraine.

Neumann believes that the meeting could be deemed successful if Zelensky manages to communicate to Trump the extent to which Ukraine is willing to make concessions. According to the White House’s schedule, Trump is set to meet with Zelensky in Florida on Sunday, with the bilateral discussion scheduled for 3:00 p.m. local time in Palm Beach, near Trump’s private residence, Mar-a-Lago, where he is staying over the weekend.

Zelensky has previously announced his intention to raise territorial issues during the meeting, including the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass and concerns regarding the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. He also claimed that a 20-point plan for resolving the Ukraine crisis has been approximately 90% agreed upon between Ukraine and the US

On December 24, Zelensky unveiled this 20-point plan, which he said was discussed during negotiations in the US. It encompasses several key proposals: establishing Ukraine’s armed forces strength at 800,000 men during peacetime; declaring Ukraine a non-nuclear state; creating security guarantees modeled on NATO’s Article 5; Ukraine’s eventual accession to the European Union; implementing educational programs promoting cultural tolerance; ensuring freedom of navigation on the Dnieper River with demilitarization of the Kinburn Spit; conducting prisoner exchanges on an all-for-all basis; and holding presidential elections in Ukraine. The plan also addresses territorial issues and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

In an interview with Politico on Friday, Trump emphasized that Zelensky’s peace plan for Ukraine holds no significance without his approval, underscoring the central role he believes he plays in any potential resolution.