MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Verkhovna Rada session is proceeding with very few deputies present due to searches in the parliament building, Rada deputy Vladimir Aryev believes.

"I see that currently there are not even 30 parliamentarians in the Rada hall. The reason is obvious. When officers from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) come to the Rada, deputies leave the building. Just in case," he said on a live broadcast. The session continues but items are not passing due to insufficient voters.

NABU earlier reported exposing deputies who systematically received unlawful benefits for voting. Deputy Alexey Goncharenko (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) noted NABU officers are in the transport committee’s premises and have questions for chairman Yury Kisely, a friend of Vladimir Zelensky’s associate and "Kvartal 95" studio owner Sergey Shefir.

The Strana publication adds that searches are also being conducted at the premises of MP Yury Koryavchenkov, another friend of Zelensky from "Kvartal 95.".