Somaliland says ready to boost ties with Israel after recognition of independence

NAIROBI, December 27. /TASS/. The Republic of Somaliland is ready to deepen its cooperation with Israel, which earlier recognized it as a sovereign country, the self-proclaimed republic said in a statement.

"Somaliland welcomes and appreciates Israel’s historic and principled decision to recognize its sovereignty and independence," the document says. "The recognition is a milestone in Somaliland’s long-lasting quest for international legitimacy."

"The governments of Somaliland and Israel will further deepen cooperation in a wide range of areas, guided by the principles of mutual respect, friendship and common values," it says.

Israel became the first country to formally recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an "independent and sovereign state" on Friday in a joint declaration, signed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar along with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi. The move includes establishing full-fledged diplomatic relations, sending ambassadors and opening embassies.

Somaliland, located in the northwestern part of Somalia on the Red Sea coast, unilaterally declared independence in 1991 but has yet to receive international recognition.