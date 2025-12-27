Japanese MP, who visits Moscow, notes Russia’s might

TOKYO, December 27. /TASS/. Muneo Suzuki, a member of the Japanese parliament’s upper house who is now on a visit to Moscow, said the way the Russian capital looks against the backdrop of a conflict in Ukraine demonstrates "Russia’s might."

"A year and four months have passed since I last visit Moscow, but, looking at the [New Year] illumination all over the city it’s hard to believe that there is war nearby. This demonstrates Russia’s might," he wrote in his blog.

Commenting on his trip to Russia, Suzuki said that during his meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, he asked him to again allow former Japanese residents of the South Kuril Islands to visit the graves of their relatives. The Japanese lawmaker said he received a hearty welcome in Moscow.

Suzuki advised former prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga on relations with Russia when the two served as Japanese prime ministers. In addition, he held several meetings with Shigeru Ishiba during the latter’s term as prime minister, particularly to discuss Russia-related issues.

Suzuki has on many occasions condemned the Japanese government’s position on Ukraine, saying that Tokyo was too focused on following America’s lead where policy is concerned. He visited Russia in October 2023, becoming the first Japanese lawmaker to travel to the country after the start of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. The trip, conducted without Tokyo’s blessing, as well as Suzuki’s comments to the Russian media, sparked criticism from the Japan Renewal Party of which he was then a member. As a result, Suzuki left the party, citing differences on relations with Russia. He was elected to the upper house of parliament for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in July.

Suzuki has repeatedly stressed that he will remain a friend to Russia regardless of criticism against him, and will act "as a bridge between our two countries.".