MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Russian Army has firmly seized the strategic initiative at the frontline, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS on 2025 results.

"Kiev persists with its attempts to change the situation on the frontline where the Russian Army firmly holds the initiative," he said.

"Meanwhile, almost all European countries with few exceptions have been pumping the Kiev regime full of money and weapons. They dream about the Russian economy crumbling under the pressure of their sanctions," the Russian minister added.