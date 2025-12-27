BRUSSELS, December 27. /TASS/. The European publication Politico has summed up the results of 2025 and awarded anti-prizes, deemed "regrettable" and "fully deserved."

The list of laureates includes former French President Nicolas Sarkozy for writing a book about his three-week imprisonment, US leader Donald Trump for posting AI-generated videos and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, for her futile attempts to counter US tariffs.

In addition to them, the Titanic award "for grand ideas that fail" went to the Italian bridge project intended to connect Sicily to the mainland. The idea of creating this bridge dates back to the ancient Romans, and its main proponent in recent history was former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (1936-2023). His government had reaffirmed commitments to build it as early as 2009, but the project was later postponed due to lack of funds. Subsequently, the bridge project was removed from the list of priority strategic infrastructure objects. The right-wing Italian government that came to power in 2022 returned to the project. Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini guaranteed that the bridge would be built and even suggested naming it after Berlusconi.