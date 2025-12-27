Gazprom reports record gas withdrawals from European storage facilities during holidays

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Gas withdrawals from European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities on December 24 and 25 reached record levels for the entire period of observation, despite the holiday season, Gazprom said in a statement.

"Overall, gas inventories in Europe’s UGS facilities stood at 66.3 bln cubic meters as of December 25, which is 9.9 bln cubic meters below last year’s level. At the same time, on December 24 and 25, despite the holidays, gas withdrawals from European UGS facilities were the highest ever recorded for those dates," the statement said.

In particular, gas storage levels in Germany have fallen below 60%. In the previous withdrawal season, this level was reached a month later, in the third ten-day period of January.

In addition, gas inventories in the Netherlands’ UGS facilities have already declined to 52.5%.