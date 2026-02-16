MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The unemployment rate in Russia equals 2.2%, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov said.

"We clearly understand that today, if we look at labor market indicators, the unemployment [rate] equals 2.2%," he said at a forum of the RSPP (Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs) as part of the Week of Russian Business.

Almost 75 mln people are currently in active employment, the minister added.

