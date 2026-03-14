US Embassy in Iraq come under attack — TV

RABAT, March 14. TASS/. The United States Embassy in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad came under attack in the early hours of Saturday, Al Hadath television channel reported.

The Iraqi security services confirmed the strike against the US Embassy in Baghdad.

According to unconfirmed information, the target was the air defense systems station located on the territory of the US diplomatic mission in the Iraqi capital.

According to Al Hadath, Iraqi security forces have cordoned off marking the "green zone" in the center of Baghdad, where most Iraqi government offices and embassies of many countries, including the United States, are located.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

The Assembly of Experts of the Islamic Republic of Iran later announced the election of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the assassinated ayatollah, as the country’s new Supreme Leader.