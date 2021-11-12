Hainan plans to increase tourist flow to 110 million people by 2025

HAIKOU /China/, November 12. /TASS/. Hainan authorities plan to increase annual tourist flow to 110 million people by 2025, according to the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) to create an international consumer zone on the island, published by the South China Province Administration.

The document states that in order to attract as many vacationers as possible from other regions of China as well as from abroad, the Hainan administration will actively promote the development of shopping tourism, medical services, exhibitions, culture and sports. The government intends to pay particular attention to diversifying services provided by travel agencies to guests of the island on an individual basis or via group plans.

In addition, according to official data, Hainan will significantly increase the number of luxury hotels, as well as comfortable midpriced hotels in the next few years. "There will be a policy of introducing prestigious hotel brands and internationalizing the hotel business," the government plan stresses.

It specifies that the authorities intend to significantly simplify procedures for foreigners who are staying in Hainan as well as the procedures of issuing national visas and temporary residence permits. The document also speaks about further optimization of the island's transport communications and the creation of new international air transport routes.

Hainan is one of the most popular holiday destinations in China. According to official statistics, 64.55 million travelers visited the island in 2020, having spent about 87.28 billion yuan ($ 12.65 billion).