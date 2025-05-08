Russia, China believe that Golden Dome program is destabilizing

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia and China are convinced that the Golden Dome program for the United States is of a deeply destabilizing nature, as follows from the joint statement on global strategic stability, uploaded to the Kremlin's website.

"The recently announced large-scale program Golden Dome for America, which envisages the creation of an unconstrained, global and multi-tier missile defense system providing protection against any missile threats, including all types of missiles of adversaries equal or similar in strength, also has a deeply destabilizing character," the document reads.