Switzerland’s spending on assistance to Ukrainians exceeds $7.7 bln — TV

GENEVA, February 20. /TASS/. The Swiss government has allocated more than six billion Swiss francs ($7.7 billion) in humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian citizens living in the country and elsewhere, the RTS television channel said, citing data from the economic and foreign affairs departments.

Thus, in the period from 2022 to late 2025, the Federal Council (government), allocated 6.08 billion francs for the population affected by the conflict. The money went to Ukrainians living mostly in Switzerland.

Protection status S, introduced by Bern in March 2022, grants the right to sojourn in Switzerland for a year, with a possibility of annual extension, and the right to work authorization. Children of Ukrainian nationals enjoying status S are granted the right to receive education.

According to official statistics, more than 72,000 Ukrainians had been granted status S as of February 9.