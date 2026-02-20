No progress on 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions, talks continue — source

BRUSSELS, February 20. /TASS/. The permanent representatives of the EU countries failed to reach any progress on the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions and the new unscheduled meeting will be on Saturday, a source in diplomatic circles in Brussels told TASS.

"There is no progress in conclusion on talks on Friday, many disagreements remain. The ambassadors will continue working on Saturday. The Cyprus presidency will continue working all over the weekend to reach a tradeoff by Monday, when foreign ministers will gather in Brussels," the diplomat said.

The European Commission repeatedly stated before that it would introduce the new sanctions package by February 24.