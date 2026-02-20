Ukraine to receive decommissioned equipment of European plants — minister

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation negotiated at a meeting of the International Energy Agency that it would receive decommissioned equipment of six European combined heat and power plants and thermal power plants, Energy Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal said on his Telegram account.

This refers to "agreements with Latvia, Austria, Finland, Croatia, France and Germany," he said. "Everything will be moved and quickly installed. The case in point is at least six decommissioned combined heat and power plants and thermal power plants, whose equipment will be transferred to Ukraine," Shmygal noted. It will enable "quick restoration of operation of key plants," he added.

Kiev will receive "over 600 mln euro for the energy sector and agreements with partners on receiving decommissioned equipment," Shmygal said.