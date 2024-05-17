Afghanistan to expand range of goods exported to Russia — deputy PM Overchuk

KAZAN, May 17. /TASS/. Afghanistan will expand the range of goods exported to Russia, with ties in the transport and supply area planned to be developed as well, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told a press conference on the sidelines of Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024.

"We intend to develop those ties in the transport and supply area as well. Afghanistan is critical for <…> ensuring coherence in the region," he said.

"We are interested in Afghan exports of agriculture products to our market. Last year they started supplying grapes, mixed nuts, dried fruits. We think that the range of goods from Afghanistan will be expanding," Overchuk added.

