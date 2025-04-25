SVR chief informs TASS of constructive meeting with Syrian security official

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin briefed TASS about a constructive meeting he held with a representative of Syria's security agencies.

"Last week, we held a conference on Afghanistan in Baku, attended by the leaders and high-level representatives of the Middle East and Greater Eurasia. A Syrian senior official was also present there. We held a quite constructive and friendly meeting with him," Naryshkin said.

On April 17-18, the SVR director visited Baku to participate in the conference titled Afghanistan: Regional Interconnectivity, Security and Development.