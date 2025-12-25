EU twists law of sea by pushing Russian 'shadow fleet' narrative — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The European Union is bending the rules of the law of the sea in its favor by making claims about a so-called Russian shadow fleet, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On December 15, the EU adopted yet another declaration titled 'Making full use of the international law of the sea framework'. You might think it relates to the US ships in the Caribbean Sea, but no. It relates to 'threats' from the 'shadow fleet' and to 'the protection of critical undersea infrastructure'. As you understand, they are referring to our country, of course," Zakharova said.

"The declaration clearly shows that after failing to find legal ways to detain vessels on the open sea in exclusive economic zones despite the principle of freedom of navigation, the EU now intends to distort the law of the sea, tailoring it to its narrow interests and needs, while also pushing for new documents that are absurd and harmful to the entire system of the law," she emphasized.

Zakharova added that the declaration shows no sign of a serious analysis of the law of the sea or its applications in specific circumstances. "This document is yet another attempt by the European Union to stretch the international law of the sea to justify its own illegitimate actions," the diplomat said.