MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Production facilities of Ukraine's largest oil producer, Ukrnafta, sustained critical damage following explosions on Tuesday, Naftogaz of Ukraine state-owned, vertically integrated national oil and gas company said in a statement.

According to information published on Naftogaz's website, the Ukrnafta production sites that sustained critical damage have been shut down. The company did not specify the exact nature of the damage or where it occurred.

On December 23, Ukrnafta’s production facilities also sustained significant damage, and their operations were suspended.

JSC Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil producer. The company's structure includes six oil and gas production divisions and three gas processing plants, as well as an oilfield services division providing a full range of services for the oil and gas production industry. The company operates in the Sumy, Poltava, Chernigov, Lvov, Ivano-Frankovsk, Chernovtsy, Dnepropetrovsk, and Kharkov Regions of Ukraine. As of September 1, oil and gas production was carried out at 1,807 oil wells and 164 gas wells. Ukrnafta's filling stations chain comprises 662 stations in almost all regions of the country.

Russian forces delivered a massive strike by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Ukrainian military-industrial and energy sites on the morning of December 23 in response to Kiev’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier.