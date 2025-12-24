{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

US believes sides approaching settlement on Ukraine — NATO envoy

US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker emphasized that there are still matters that need to be resolved in a way that both sides can agree
US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker AP Photo/Paul Vernon
US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker
© AP Photo/Paul Vernon

NEW YORK, December 24. /TASS/. The Washington administration believes the sides are getting closer to resolving the conflict in Ukraine, although unresolved issues still remain that require agreement from both Moscow and Kiev, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said during an interview on the Fox News channel.

"The items that are on the table are less than they were two weeks ago. That’s the good news," he noted, referring to the issues that need to be resolved during settlement consultations. "But there’s still matters that need to be resolved in a way that both sides can agree. We’re getting close, though," Whitaker added. "We're as close as we've ever been," he assured.

"Peace is definitely possible. The challenge is going to be in the complicated final negotiations," the envoy emphasized. According to him, the US side is looking to ensure that the peace deal achieved during the negotiations be "enduring." "That's the number one thing is, we got to make sure it lasts," he noted, stressing that the risk of yet another conflict emerging needs to be eliminated.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that after receiving a report from special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, Russia will have the opportunity to formulate its position and continue talks with the US through available channels. Negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement took place in Miami on December 20 and 21. The US delegation included special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and White House staff member Josh Gruenbaum.

Tags
Ukraine crisisUnited States
Ukraine crisis
US has mostly resolved security issues with Ukrainians — NATO envoy
"It’s going to come down to, ultimately, the territory, and how that territory is divided up," Matthew Whitaker said
Read more
Kalashnikov Concern dispatches AK-15K assault rifles in Multicam colors to customer
The newest shortened AK-15K assault rifle was first unveiled at the IDEX 2025 International Defense Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi in February 2025
Read more
Kiev loses about 20 battalions in fighting near Vilcha — expert
Vitaly Kiselev added that, despite heavy losses and massive, combined attacks by the Russian army, the Ukrainian army brigades have "a very large number of soldiers that go AWOL"
Read more
IN BRIEF: Fire at enterprise in Tula Region, 172 UAVs, aftermath of overnight attack
In particular, 110 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Bryansk Region
Read more
Gloomy mood in European Commission’s headquarters — Politico
According to the newspaper, after months of discussions, EU leaders "delivered a harsh reality check, with the executive’s ambitions dashed by political and national red lines"
Read more
Loading of fertilizers up 4.5% in 11M 2025 — Russian Railways
64.4 mln tons of chemical and mineral fertilizers were shipped over the Russian Railways network over 11 months
Read more
Palladium prices on NYMEX fall by more than 10%
At the same time, platinum futures with delivery in January 2026 were down 1.73%
Read more
About 70,000 Indians working in Russia — Russian ambassador to India
Denis Alipov added that "overall, the prospects in the Russian labor market are enormous"
Read more
European Union disintegrating before our eyes — Orban
The Hungarian PM noted that "EU decision-makers are constantly forced to backtrack"
Read more
Chinese military stepping up its potential makes US more ‘vulnerable’ — Pentagon
According to the Pentagon, China continues to increase its nuclear potential and plans to acquire over 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030
Read more
Italy becomes first NATO country to receive Rheinmetall’s Skynex air defense system
The contract is worth $86 million and includes an option to deliver up to three additional systems
Read more
Russia no enemy of Europe — State Duma speaker
Russia has helped Europe grow by supplying affordable energy, making its economy more competitive, Vyacheslav Volodin added
Read more
Medvedev curious about reasons for unexpectedly conciliatory statements from EU
The Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council noted that Boris Pistorius stated he doesn't believe a war between NATO and Russia is imminent, while Alexander Stubb acknowledged that Moscow has no interest in attacking member countries of the alliance
Read more
Anglo-Saxon nations tap into Soviet-era tactics to 'decolonize' Russia anew — Medvedev
The senior Russian official recalled a briefing in the US Congress on the "decolonization of Russia" in June 2022, as well as the financial and media support provided by the Anglo-Saxons to the terrorist organization "Free Nations of Post-Russia Forum"
Read more
Thief conks jewel courier on head in Paris, steals sapphire priced at 150,000 euro
The injured courier was hospitalized
Read more
US LNG exports hit an all-time high in October
In the reporting period, LNG exports were up 11.4% month-on-month and 33.7% up year-on-year
Read more
Israel denies Palestinian vice president entry to Bethlehem
No reason was given as to why Hussein al-Sheikh was denied entry to Bethlehem
Read more
Russia, US hold talks to normalize work of diplomatic missions — Russian MFA
Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of the North Atlantic Alexander Gusarov emphasized that the parties have succeeded in making the issuance of visas to certain categories of diplomatic mission personnel more predictable
Read more
Some 20,000 Muscovites voluntarily sign contracts for military service annually — mayor
Sergey Sobyanin said that Moscow is one of the largest centers for the recruitment of military personnel for the special military operation
Read more
West accuses Russia of Bucha killings just as it did with Holodomor — Medvedev
According to the politician, the groundwork laid by predecessors in creating false ideologies is now actively exploited by the "regime of the bloody Kiev comedian"
Read more
BRICS has developed criteria for admitting new members — ambassador to Moscow
A candidate country must have good relations with its neighbors and be opposed to unilateral sanctions, Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos noted
Read more
Russian forces now occupy both banks of Seversky Donets River — military expert
Andrey Marochko said that significant success has been achieved in this area in a very short time
Read more
EU had chance to prevent Russia conflict in 2022 — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban said that Europe could have sent a peace mission to Moscow and Kiev instead of declaring their conflict its own war
Read more
Russia developing scenarios for using net guns against drones
These scenarios will form the basis for the methodology that will be taught to Russian military personnel at training centers
Read more
US to maintain naval blockade of Venezuela for at least two months — Reuters
The White House has ordered American forces in the region to focus almost exclusively "on the quarantine of Venezuelan oil"
Read more
Iraq says Iran stops gas supplies due to 'extraordinary circumstances'
Ahmed Musa, head of the Iraqi ministry's press service, noted that Baghdad "has taken emergency measures to prevent a crisis at power plants until gas supplies resume"
Read more
Zvezda Shipyard hand over seven ships to customers over five years
The portfolio of shipyard orders comprises about sixty ships
Read more
US has mostly resolved security issues with Ukrainians — NATO envoy
"It’s going to come down to, ultimately, the territory, and how that territory is divided up," Matthew Whitaker said
Read more
Dmitriev jokes European Commission chief would be banned from entering US
Kirill Dmitriev commented on a post by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the State Department's intention to take steps to bar leading figures of the global censorship-industrial complex from entering the country
Read more
Putin warned Bush that admitting Ukraine to NATO will lead to Russia-US confrontation
The Russian leader stressed that this would create a threat of NATO moving its military bases and various arms systems to the exact proximity to the Russian border
Read more
West needs Zelensky's peace plan to pump resources out of Ukraine — expert
The clause on creating special funds to attract $800 billion for Ukraine's reconstruction was introduced "because money can be made on creating these funds," Alexander Dudchak said
Read more
French president, NATO chief discuss Ukraine-related efforts by Coalition of Willing
The previous meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing took place on December 11
Read more
Trump administration recalls heads of nearly 30 foreign diplomatic missions — news agency
According to its information, the heads of US missions abroad have been notified that their terms in their current positions will expire in January
Read more
Cancer-stricken Serbian sues NATO for use of depleted uranium in 1999 attack on Yugoslavia
His lawyer Srdan Aleksic disclosed that the Serbian officer’s grievance is fully identical to the 500 lawsuits, filed by Italian soldiers who were deployed in Kosovo in 1999
Read more
Medvedev suggests encouraging separatism in West as countermeasure
"Separatism is a gamble that can be played by two," the politician noted
Read more
EU got involved in conflict in Ukraine to rev up economy — Orban
The prime minister believes the decision is wrong
Read more
Taliban harms Russia less than Western-backed groups promoting division — Medvedev
In April, Russia’s Supreme Court suspended a ban on Afghanistan’s Taliban movement, which had previously been included in the list of terrorist organizations
Read more
Social unity around grand goals is key to Russia's achievements, Putin says
The Russian president highlighted the readiness of millions to unite around shared, noble goals
Read more
FACTBOX: Two traffic police officers killed in explosion in southern Moscow
The suspect is also dead
Read more
KazTransOil, PERN ink agreement for oil transot to Germany
The agreement on cooperation regulates issues of oil acceptance and delivery at the Adamowo-Zastawa point in the territory of Poland
Read more
Anti-Venezuela actions to be template for US actions against other states — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya pointed out that US policy represents "an unambiguous signal to all countries in the region seeking to pursue a sovereign course and independently determine their economic, political, and cultural systems"
Read more
Electricity generation in Russia down 1.5% in first 11 months to 1.079 trillion kWh
In November this year, electricity generation decreased by 2.5% compared with November 2024 to 105 blnkWh
Read more
Negotiations on Ukraine should be kept secret, Kremlin believes
Dmitry Peskov refrained from giving further comments
Read more
Ukraine lost 1-2 GW of power grid capacity as a result of December 23 explosions
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported earlier that Russian troops struck Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities and energy facilities with Kinzhal missiles on the morning of December 23
Read more
Kiev deploying most combat-fit UAV units, assault groups to Gulyaipole — defense source
Russia’s Battlegroup East forces continue steadily advancing in Gulyaipole, a source in Russian defense circles said
Read more
Russia cuts total gas production by 3.3% in first 11 months to 600 bcm — Rosstat
Natural gas production in January-November amounted to 507 bln cubic meters, down 3% year-on-year
Read more
Air defenses down 15 drones en route to Moscow since beginning of day
Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that emergency services are working at the site of the crash
Read more
Putin-Trump call can be arranged quickly if needed — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that everything slows down during Christmas time
Read more
FACTBOX: How Catholics celebrate Christmas
The first records of Christmas being celebrated as an independent holiday date back to the 4th century
Read more
Peace in Europe unattainable without review of West's anti-Russian policy — Medvedev
"It is crucial to recognize that the root cause of the conflict in Ukraine stems from the aggressive ‘Eastern policy’ pursued by Anglo-Saxon nations along with NATO and the European Union," the politician stated
Read more
Putin warned Bush that NATO membership would split Ukraine — declassified documents
During their meeting in Sochi in April 2008, Bush asked the Russian leader why Russia opposes to Ukraine’s NATO membership
Read more
Gold production in Russia rises 5.6% in November — Rosstat
Over January-November, gold production rose by 5.7% compared with the same period of 2024
Read more
EU loan will not lead to improvement in Ukrainian military’s situation — Guardian
The Guardian draws attention to the low level of recruitment into the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
West 'understands nothing about Russians,' Rostec says in response to Reuters report
The Russian defense industry is currently focused on solving state problems, not on generating more profit
Read more
Russian stock market closes with major indices down
The yuan exchange rate rose by 3 kopecks to 11.14 rubles
Read more
Corruption in Biden's team at root of Ukrainian conflict — Dmitriev
"Warmongers are warmongers for one reason: they profit from war," the envoy stated
Read more
US can gain control of Greenland without 'firing a shot' — EP member
Anders Vistisen also noted that Denmark "cannot defend Greenland alone"
Read more
Air defense systems destroy 132 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian Regions in 7 hours — top brass
The drones were destroyed between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. GMT
Read more
Russian scientists create 72-qubit quantum computer — Rosatom Quantum Technologies
According to Yekaterina Solntseva, Director of Quantum Technologies at Rosatom State Corporation, it is especially important that the scientists have taken another step toward progressively improving the reliability of operations
Read more
Press review: Trump seeks to pressure Moscow as EU desperate to find funds for Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 18th
Read more
Moldovan border guards cut off channel for transfer of draft dodgers from Ukraine
The police said the suspects charged each evader $10,000
Read more
Plotter of terrorist attack on oil pipeline neutralized in Tyumen Region — FSB
According to the FSB’s Public Relations Center, the suspect, a Russian citizen originally from Vinnitsa in Ukraine, resisted arrest and was subsequently neutralized during the operation
Read more
About 417,000 Russians have signed military service contracts — Medvedev
Additionally, more than 36,000 have voluntarily joined units dispatched to the zone of the special military operation, the politician stated
Read more
FIS extends int’l neutral-status participation list by five more Russian skiers
The athletes at the issue are free-style skiers Daria Melchakova, Lana Prusakova, Polina Ryabova, Natalia Sherina and alpine skier Yekaterina Tkachenko
Read more
Dutch B4Ukraine, tracking Russian oil exports registered undesirable — Prosecutor’s office
According to the statement, programs and projects are being implemented in the Russian direction to discredit the leadership of the Russian Federation
Read more
Ruble becomes strongest-performing currency in 2025 — Bloomberg
As Bloomberg noted, the ruble’s rise has been influenced by reduced demand for foreign currency in Russia.
Read more
Ukrainian media outlet releases Kiev’s 20-point peace plan
Ukraine presented this plan to the American side at recent talks in the United States
Read more
Several points of Zelensky’s so-called plan unworkable, expert says
Alexander Dudchak doubts that Kiev is really ready to carry out an "all-for-all" prisoner swap according to the plan
Read more
World Aquatics names Russia’s Maltsev as Male Artistic Swimmer of the year
Alexander Maltsev is a four-time world champion and six-time European champion in artistic swimming and a pioneer of men's artistic swimming in Russia
Read more
Silver overtakes Apple in market capitalization
Gold ranks first with a market capitalization of $31.393 trillion, followed by Nvidia in second place at $4.606 trillion
Read more
Belgium shocked by US sanctions against five EU citizens — foreign minister
Maxime Prevot said that EU digital legislation is not directed against the United States, but serves to ensure that EU citizens have the same security and dignity in the digital space that they enjoy in their public lives in Europe
Read more
Almost all DPR supporters return from Ukraine after violence, torture — ombudsman
"Before the start of the special military operation on, as part of the work of the humanitarian subgroup of the Contact Group in Minsk, we managed to bring 879 DPR supporters home from Ukraine," DPR Commissioner for Human Rights Darya Morozova said
Read more
EU goods imports into Russia exceed exports — Eurostat
Exports of Russian goods to the EU amounted to 21.7 bln euro, while imports of goods from the EU into Russia totaled 22.2 bln euro
Read more
US believes sides approaching settlement on Ukraine — NATO envoy
US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker emphasized that there are still matters that need to be resolved in a way that both sides can agree
Read more
FSB thwarts hostage-taking, prisoner escape from penal colony in Kurgan Region
A prisoner concealed a shiv in his punishment cell, where he was placed for violating prison rules
Read more
Russian-made Snickers bars on sale in London despite sanctions
Employees at one of the stores said they did not know where the bars were made
Read more
Alrosa CEO predicts lowest global diamond production in next few years
Pavel Marinychev noted that a number of companies around the world are cutting their production to regulate supply and demand, "the global diamond balance"
Read more
Venezuela has overwhelming support in UN Security Council — president
The Venezuelan leader called the US seizure of vessels "piracy" and noted that "no one can defeat" the country
Read more
Belarusian KGB sniffs out foreign spy ring eavesdropping on pilots — report
The network was assisted by several individuals residing in Belarus
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin's key statements on economy at cabinet meeting
The president said that Russia and its economy are in a good place, "despite numerous challenges"
Read more
US military reports Santa Claus flying over Russia
For 70 years, NORAD has been "tracking" the journey of Santa Claus on the night before Christmas
Read more
Ukraine’s major oil producer Ukrnafta sustains critical damage
The company did not specify the exact nature of the damage or where it occurred
Read more
US sanctions against former European officials cast doubt on EU sovereignty — Kallas
The chief of the European diplomacy said that Europe will continue to defend its values of freedom of expression
Read more
Spacecraft with artificial gravity patented in Russia
"The space system with artificial gravity includes an axial module with static and rotating parts, connected with the help of a hermetically sealed flexible junction, as well as habitable modules, rotation equipment and power sources," according to the patent
Read more
Le Parisien newspaper names Russia's Safonov player of the month for PSG
This month, Safonov appeared in four matches, allowing no goals in two of them
Read more
New German intelligence chief holds phone call with Russian counterpart — portal
The WDR broadcasting company’s investigative unit described the conversation as "a rare instance of direct contact between German and Russian agencies"
Read more
Italian expert says Zelensky's new peace plan step in wrong direction
Ukraine has submitted the 20-point peace plan, which, according to Kiev, should consolidate the country's security, attract international assistance and establish long-term guarantees from NATO and the EU
Read more
Hamas informs Turkey about Israel's violations of Gaza agreement
Head of the group Khalil al-Hayy also drew attention to the "deteriorating humanitarian crisis" in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Trump's Golden Fleet is doomed due to lack of proper US air defense system — expert
"Presently, the US Navy’s onboard air and missile defenses are incapable of reliably intercepting hypersonic threats, including sophisticated missiles like Russia’s Tsirkon and comparable Chinese systems," Alexander Stepanov noted
Read more
Press review: Ukraine mulls elections and Trump plans laser fleet as gold prices soar
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 24th
Read more
Deadline for sale of Exxon stake in Sakhalin-1 extended until January 2027 — decree
The deadline has been extended several times since the creation of the new project operator
Read more
Tourism to Moscow booms in 2025, to set new all-time record for visits — mayor
Sergey Sobyanin emphasized that the tourist economy is growing year after year
Read more
Europe's biggest nightmare is Ukraine deal on Russia's terms — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said that nobody can rewrite history
Read more
Russian troops liberate Zarechnoye in Zaporozhye Region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Volume of household funds in Russian banks edges down by 0.04% in November — regulator
There was a small shift from ruble current accounts to term deposits
Read more
Zelensky's new peace plan not to work for Russia, says expert
The expert focused on the political points of the plan and on the security guarantees demanded by Kiev
Read more
Putin, top Syrian diplomat discuss bilateral issues, situation in region — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that bilateral trade and economic relations will continue to develop based on the foundation established over the past several decades
Read more
Foreign intelligence services monitoring Oreshnik missile deployment in Belarus — KGB
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier stated that a maximum of 10 Russian-made Oreshnik systems would be deployed in the republic
Read more
Air defenses destroy 29 more Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within three-hour period
10 of them were destroyed over the Belgorod Region
Read more
Taking Gulyaipole to expand bridgehead along Gaichur River — Russian defense source
According to the report, the enemy's resistance is complicated by harsh weather conditions
Read more
Emergence of BRICS payment system quite possible — ambassador to Moscow
The diplomat called this topic one of the most important on the BRICS agenda
Read more