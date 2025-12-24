US believes sides approaching settlement on Ukraine — NATO envoy

NEW YORK, December 24. /TASS/. The Washington administration believes the sides are getting closer to resolving the conflict in Ukraine, although unresolved issues still remain that require agreement from both Moscow and Kiev, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said during an interview on the Fox News channel.

"The items that are on the table are less than they were two weeks ago. That’s the good news," he noted, referring to the issues that need to be resolved during settlement consultations. "But there’s still matters that need to be resolved in a way that both sides can agree. We’re getting close, though," Whitaker added. "We're as close as we've ever been," he assured.

"Peace is definitely possible. The challenge is going to be in the complicated final negotiations," the envoy emphasized. According to him, the US side is looking to ensure that the peace deal achieved during the negotiations be "enduring." "That's the number one thing is, we got to make sure it lasts," he noted, stressing that the risk of yet another conflict emerging needs to be eliminated.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that after receiving a report from special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, Russia will have the opportunity to formulate its position and continue talks with the US through available channels. Negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement took place in Miami on December 20 and 21. The US delegation included special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and White House staff member Josh Gruenbaum.