UN experts call on US Congress to intervene to stop aggression against Venezuela

GENEVA, December 24. /TASS/. Four UN experts, including three special rapporteurs, have called on the US Congress to interfere to end Washington’s partial maritime blockade of Venezuela, according to a statement by the UN press service.

"The US Congress should intervene to prevent further attacks and lift the blockade," the experts stated.

In their view, the blockade of oil tankers going into, and out of, Venezuela violates "fundamental rules of international law." "There is no right to enforce unilateral sanctions through an armed blockade," the experts stressed.

They also called for investigating the killing of at least 104 individuals allegedly involved in trafficking drugs into the US in attacks on civilian vessels since early September 2025. "All those killed so far were reportedly not posing any immediate threat which could justify the use of lethal force," the experts pointed out.

Washington has been baselessly accusing the Venezuelan authorities of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. The US Navy has deployed a carrier strike group led by USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, a nuclear submarine, and more than 16,000 troops to the Caribbean Sea. Since September, US forces have destroyed at least 20 vessels in the region, killing over 80 people. US media have repeatedly reported that the United States may soon begin striking drug cartel facilities in Venezuela.