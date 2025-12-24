MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The economic provisions of Vladimir Zelensky's so-called peace plan imply that the Western countries will have a free hand to pump resources out of Ukraine, Alexander Dudchak, a leading researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries and an expert with the Other Ukraine movement has told TASS in an interview.

"Development is not on the agenda, because everything will be done not for future generations of Ukrainians, but for extracting resources from Ukraine," he said, commenting on the clause regarding the global development package for the country. Dudchak speculated that the plan would allow Europeans to create environmentally hazardous industries in Ukraine, the development of which in Europe would provoke strong discontent and opposition, such as the cultivation of genetically modified crops on black soil and the mining of rare earth metals.

The clause on creating special funds to attract $800 billion for Ukraine's reconstruction was introduced "because money can be made on creating these funds," the expert explained: companies will be able to increase the value of their shares and then sell them.

As for the clause on free trade with the US, Dudchak pointed out, "this would be one-way freedom, meaning Ukraine's economic borders would be opened easily like canned goods, while Ukraine would receive nothing in return."

"This is red herring for the Ukrainian population," the politician concluded.

The so-called 20-point Kiev peace plan, which Ukraine proposed to the American side during negotiations in the US, was published on the morning of December 24. The economic clauses of the plan include providing Kiev with a "global package" of aid, the creation of an $800-billion fund for reconstruction, and Ukraine’s faster efforts to conclude a free trade agreement with the US.