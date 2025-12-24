FSB thwarts hostage-taking, prisoner escape from penal colony in Kurgan Region

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. A prisoner serving a sentence for a serious crime was caught planning to take a hostage and escape from a penal colony in Kurgan Oblast. His attempt was foiled by officers from the regional FSB (Federal Security Service). The agency's press service informed TASS that criminal cases have been initiated.

"The inmate, convicted of a serious offense, intended to seize a Federal Penitentiary Service employee as a hostage, with the aim of using him to coerce authorities into meeting his demands. FSB and Federal Penitentiary Service officers prevented the plot. Criminal charges have been filed against the prisoner under Part 1 of Article 30 and Part 2 of Article 206 (preparation to take a hostage using objects as weapons), Part 1 of Article 30 and Part 3 of Article 313 (preparation to escape using weapons), and Part 1 of Article 205.2 (public calls for terrorist activity) of the Criminal Code. The inmate is now in custody, and investigative measures are ongoing," the statement reads.

It was reported that the prisoner had studied the staff's work schedules and deployment. He concealed a shiv in his punishment cell, where he was placed for violating prison rules. During conversations with fellow inmates, he expressed support for active international terrorist organizations, justified their attacks, and tried to persuade others to carry out armed assaults on officers of the Federal Penitentiary Service, according to the FSB.