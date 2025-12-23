MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, expressed surprise at the unexpectedly conciliatory statements made by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Finnish President Alexander Stubb. These politicians had previously voiced skepticism about a "Russian threat" purportedly stoked by Brussels - positions that diverge from the prevailing EU rhetoric.

"The 'European peacemakers' caught me off guard," Medvedev remarked on his Max channel. "Pistorius stated he doesn't believe a war between NATO and Russia is imminent, and Stubb acknowledged that Russia has no interest in attacking member countries of the alliance."

He questioned, "What’s going on? Are they finally sobering up, or have the Christmas holidays already begun?"

In the Western countries, Christmas, according to the Gregorian calendar, is just around the corner - celebrated on December, the 25th. These days typically mark a holiday period extending through New Year’s. In Germany, festivities often feature mulled wine and flaming punch, while in Finland, they enjoy even stronger Swedish glogg.